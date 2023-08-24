TMZ Investigates Britney Spears’ Divorce in Fox Special

TMZ examines the marital woes of Britney Spears when TMZ Investigates: Britney Spears: Divorce & Despair airs on Fox Thursday, August 24. The special goes for 60 minutes.

Sam Asghari, who is 29, filed for divorce from the pop star August 16. They’ve been married for 14 months. He cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split.

TMZ teases that the divorce “may get ugly.”

“The split has been looming and Britney’s rumored infidelity was the final straw for Sam,” it said. “Her family estrangement continues, with no meaningful support and an uncertain future finding the superstar utterly alone. The question is – did the ‘Free Britney’ movement do her any favors by getting her out of the conservatorship?”

Spears is 41. The conservatorship that oversaw her personal and professional affairs was terminated in 2021.

FX and the New York Times investigated the Spears conservatorship in a 2021 special.

The TMZ special is executive produced by Harvey Levin, Don Nash, Charles Latibeaudiere, Ryan Regan and Jess Fusco.

Previous TMZ Investigates specials have covered Richard Simmons, Michael Jackson and Sept. 11.