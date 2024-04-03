Tyler Cameron, ‘The Bachelorette’ Star, Gets Own Show on Prime

Tyler Cameron, who was on season 15 of The Bachelorette, is the star of an unscripted show on Prime Video, with Going Home with Tyler Cameron debuting April 18. Going Home shows Cameron start his own construction and home renovation company. There are eight episodes and Prime shared a trailer.

After his mother dies, Cameron moves back to his hometown, Jupiter, Florida, to launch his business. House-flipping expert Robb Ritch and interior designer Jessica Quintero are on the show as well, as are Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell, both from season 25 of The Bachelor, and Jason Tartick, from season 14 of The Bachelorette.

Hannah Brown, the featured female in season 15 of The Bachelorette, which saw Cameron finish as the runner-up, turns up as well.

“As the projects get bigger, better and more complex, Tyler navigates the challenges of entrepreneurship, demonstrating his growth and resilience,” said Prime Video.

The season culminates with Cameron turning the house that his late mother left behind into the family home that she always dreamed of.

Going Home with Tyler Cameron is produced by Amazon MGM Studios and ITV America’s High Noon Entertainment. Executive producers are Scott Feeley, Sarah Presta, Glenna Stacer Sayles, Chaz Morgan and Tyler Cameron.

Cameron’s unscripted credits include The Real Dirty Dancing and Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test, both on Fox.