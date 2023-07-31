Jack Osbourne, JoJo Siwa Among the 14 Celebs on ‘Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test’
Contestants endure ‘grueling challenges’ similar to what actual Special Forces go through
Fox has revealed the contestants for Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test season two, which begins September 25. Jack Osbourne, JoJo Siwa and Brian Austin Green are among the celebs who will take part in the competition series.
Contestants endure “some of the harshest, most grueling challenges from the playbook of the actual Special Forces selection process,” said Fox.
Those three join former NFL star Dez Bryant, TV personality Tyler Cameron, reality star Savannah Chrisley, model Blac Chyna, NBA standout Robert Horry, speedskater Erin Jackson, skier Bode Miller, actress Tara Reid, TV host Kelly Rizzo, reality star Tom Sandoval and author Nick Viall on Special Forces.
Season one’s contestants included former MLB slugger Mike Piazza, Spice Girl Mel B., former U.S. soccer star Carli Lloyd and Dr. Drew Pinsky.
The new season is set in the mountains of New Zealand. Contestants will take part in the ice breaker drill, where they are submerged in a frozen lake, will cross a ravine atop a mountain peak that’s close to 5,000 feet high, and will escape from a helicopter submerged in icy waters.
Leading the training exercises are Directing Staff (DS) agents Rudy Reyes, Mark “Billy” Billingham, Jason “Foxy” Fox and Jovon “Q” Quarles.
Special Forces is produced by Minnow Films. Sophie Leonard, Liam Humphreys and Becky Clarke are executive producers.
Michael Malone, senior content producer at B+C/Multichannel News, covers network programming, including entertainment, news and sports on broadcast, cable and streaming; and local broadcast television. He hosts the podcasts Busted Pilot, about what’s new in television, and Series Business, a chat with the creator of a new program, and writes the column “The Watchman.” He joined B+C in 2005. His journalism has also appeared in The New York Times, The Philadelphia Inquirer, Playboy and New York magazine.