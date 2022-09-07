Fox Series ‘Special Forces: The Ultimate Test’ Puts Celebs Through Brutal Challenges

Fox will debut the “ultimate celebrity social experiment,” in the network’s words, Special Forces: The Ultimate Test (working title) in January. The show sees 16 contestants take part in grueling challenges from the actual Special Forces selection process. They include former MLB slugger Mike Piazza, Spice Girl Mel. B, U.S. soccer star Carli Lloyd and Dr. Drew Pinsky.

“Special Forces: The Ultimate Test puts celebrities you know and love through the most pure and authentic test of endurance that I have ever seen. In many ways, it is more about mental strength than physical strength,” said Rob Wade, president, Fox alternative entertainment & specials. “It’s an eye-opening glimpse into the most intense training in the world and gives a taste of the grit and bravery our armed forces show on a daily basis, which was a life-changing experience for these celebrities.”

The other contestants are Danny Amendola, Hannah Brown, Tyler Florence, Kate Gosselin, Dwight Howard, Montell Jordan, Gus Kenworthy, Nastia Liukin, Beverley Mitchell, Kenya Moore, Anthony Scaramucci and Jamie Lynn Spears.

Directing Staff agents Rudy Reyes, Mark “Billy” Billingham, Jason “Foxy” Fox and Remi Adeleke run the contestants through their drills. The only way for the celebs to depart is when they give up.

Special Forces: The Ultimate Test is produced by Minnow Films. Sophie Leonard, Alicia Kerr and Becky Clarke are executive producers. ■