‘The Real Dirty Dancing’ Starts on Fox February 1

Fox debuts celebrity dance competition The Real Dirty Dancing February 1. The show “celebrates” the 1987 movie, said Fox, with contestants reliving Dirty Dancing’s most memorable dance moments.

Stephen “tWitch” Boss, a judge on So You Think You Can Dance, hosts. The special-event series airs on four Tuesdays in February.

Wrestler Brie Bella, actor/singer Corbin Bleu, actor/Bachelorette star Tyler Cameron, TV host/chef Cat Cora, Backstreet Boy Howie Dorough, NFL star Antonio Gates, comedian/singer Anjelah Johnson-Reyes and comedian/host Loni Love are the contestants. Set at Virginia’s Mountain Lake Lodge, which was the real location for the film’s fictional Kellerman’s Lodge, the stars learn dance routines and recreate classic scenes from the movie.

In the end, one man and one woman will be crowned “Baby” and “Johnny.”

Jennifer Grey and Patrick Swayze starred in the movie, set in 1963.

The Real Dirty Dancing is produced by Eureka Productions and Lionsgate Television. Chris Culvenor, Paul Franklin, Wes Dening and Dave Emery are executive producers, with Dan Martin executive producer and showrunner. ■