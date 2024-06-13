Tom Green Returns! Prime Video ‘Green’-Lights 3 Projects

Prime Video has greenlighted three Tom Green projects coming out of the Amazon Connected Worlds event in Toronto. They include an unscripted series, a comedy special and a documentary.

Unscripted Tom Green Country sees Green move out of Hollywood for what Prime Video calls “a simpler life” on a farm. “Joined by his 1,500-pound mule, a donkey and six chickens the reality series gives a heartwarming glimpse into the hilarious life on the farm — as only Tom Green can,” said Prime.

Green directs and Rory Rosegarten executive produces.

The comedy special, as yet untitled, sees Green touring across North America, including his hometown, Ottawa.

Green, who is 52, directs and Rosegarten executive produces.

The documentary, also untitled, “follows Tom Green’s career as a trailblazing influence on comedy, film, television and internet culture,” says Prime Video. “With thousands of hours of digitalized personal footage, rare episodes, and unseen raw footage past series and film, the documentary captures the early days of his humble beginnings in Canada, to stardom in Hollywood, as he goes full circle and returns to his roots moving from his L.A. home to a rural farm in the country.”

Jack Turner and Leah Culton Gonzalez from Matador Content produce the documentary. Green directs and executive produces and Rosegarten executive produces.

Green created and hosted The Tom Green Show, which aired in Canada and then on MTV in the late ‘90s until 2003. He later hosted Tom Green Live on AXS.

He has appeared in the movies Charlie’s Angels, Road Trip and Stealing Harvard.

He married Drew Barrymore in 2001 and they divorced a year later.

The Green projects will stream globally on Prime.

At the Toronto event, Prime Video also picked up a pair of true-crime docuseries and a survival show, among other projects in the works in Canada.

“We are excited to continue to greenlight and commission to produce content from Canada that will join our growing slate of Canadian stories that include drama, comedy, unscripted reality, documentary in both English and French,” said Brent Haynes, head of originals, Canada at Amazon MGM Studios. “Following the success of Mr. Dressup: The Magic of Make Believe, The Unsolved Murder of Beverly Lynn Smith, and our two hockey documentaries with NHL productions, today’s announcement is our largest number of unscripted titles to be greenlit.”