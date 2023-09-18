Michael Bolton, Amy Sedaris, Tom Green Lined Up for ‘Big City Greens’ Season 4

Season four of animated show Big City Greens arrives on Disney Channel Saturday, September 23. Chris and Shane Houghton created the show, about a mischievous 10-year-old boy named Cricket who moves from the country to the big city with his wacky family.

Season four guest stars include Michael Bolton, Tom Green, Margo Martindale, Tim Meadows, Ms. Pat, Amy Sedaris and hockey star Brad Marchand. Bolton plays a jingle writer in the episode entitled “Jingles”, who mentors Tilly as she becomes a jingle writer.

Produced by Disney Television Animation, Big City Greens hits 100 episodes this season.

Chris Houghton voices Cricket, Artemis Pebdani voices Gramma Alice, Marieve Herington plays Tilly and Bob Joles is Bill Green. Joachim Horsley composes the music.

The show is influenced by the Houghtons’ childhood in rural St. Johns, Michigan. Chris Houghton told B+C when the show premiered in 2018: “I loved growing up in the country, and now I love living in a big city. I like exploring the differences.”