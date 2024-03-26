‘The GOAT’ Sees Reality Superstars Battle For Bragging Rights, Cash

The GOAT, which pits the top personalities from a range of reality shows in a battle that will see one left standing, debuts on Prime Video May 9. Prime will have three episodes available that day, with new ones out weekly thereafter through June. The contestants come from The Bachelor, Vanderpump Rules, Survivor and Big Brother, among other unscripted shows.

Daniel Tosh hosts.

The contestants are Tayshia Adams (The Bachelor), Joe Amabile (The Bachelor, Dancing with the Stars), Kristen Doute (Vanderpump Rules), Reza Farahan (Shahs of Sunset), CJ Franco (FBoy Island), Wendell Holland (Survivor), Teck Holmes (The Real World, The Challenge), Justin Johnson/Alyssa Edwards (RuPaul’s Drag Race), Paola Mayfield (90 Day Fiancé), Da’Vonne Rogers (Big Brother, The Challenge), Joey Sasso (The Circle, Perfect Match), Jason Smith (Holiday Baking Championship), Lauren Speed-Hamilton (Love Is Blind) and Jill Zarin (The Real Housewives of New York City).

The 14 contestants move into GOAT Manor to compete in over 20 challenges, earning and breaking one another's trust along the way. The winner gets $200,000.

Tosh is a comedian and was the host of Tosh.0 on Comedy Central.

The GOAT is executive produced by Elan Gale, Bill Dixon, Anthony Anderson, Lee Eisenberg, Michael Friedman, Ben Silverman, Howard T. Owens, Isabel San Vargas, Audrey E. Smith, Daniel Tosh and Matthew M. Welty.

Bill Dixon is the showrunner and Michael Shea directs.

The series is produced by Amazon MGM Studios and Propagate.