Comedy Central Renews 'Tosh.0' for Fifth Season
Ahead of its fall premiere, Comedy Central has renewed Tosh.0
for a fifth season.
The new season will consist of 30 episodes and debut in
January. The show averaged 3.7 million total viewers and a 2.7 adults 18-49
rating across its two most recent seasons. Tosh.0 returns to finish its
fourth season Sept. 25 at 10 p.m. and will air its 100th episode Nov. 27.
"Despite the fact that Tosh.0 has more viewers
than any other show on our network, and that Daniel has totally catalyzed his
fans online, we still convinced ourselves to pick up the show for another
season," said Kent Alterman, head of original programming and production,
Comedy Central.
