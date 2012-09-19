Comedy Central Renews 'Tosh.0' for Fifth Season

Ahead of its fall premiere, Comedy Central has renewed Tosh.0

for a fifth season.





The new season will consist of 30 episodes and debut in

January. The show averaged 3.7 million total viewers and a 2.7 adults 18-49

rating across its two most recent seasons. Tosh.0 returns to finish its

fourth season Sept. 25 at 10 p.m. and will air its 100th episode Nov. 27.





"Despite the fact that Tosh.0 has more viewers

than any other show on our network, and that Daniel has totally catalyzed his

fans online, we still convinced ourselves to pick up the show for another

season," said Kent Alterman, head of original programming and production,

Comedy Central.