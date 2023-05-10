The CW Shares Summer Programming Plans

The CW unveiled its summer slate, which features comedy Run the Burbs, from Kim’s Convenience star Andrew Phung, and dramedy Moonshine, about dysfunctional siblings battling for control of their family business. Run the Burbs, about Vietnamese-South Asian family members living full lives from their home on a cul-de-sac, is a CBC original.

Corrine Koslo and Peter MacNeill star in Moonshine.

Legal drama Family Law returns for season two, starring Jewel Staite and Victor Garber, as does comedy Bump, an Australian show about a pregnant teen.

New unscripted stuff includes four-part docuseries Greatest Geek Year Ever: 1982, cooking competition show Recipe For Disaster, and travel show Down to Earth with Zac Efron.

Great Chocolate Showdown and Mysteries Decoded return, Chocolate for season four and Mysteries for season three.

Premiere dates will be shared later.

Those shows join the comedy Son of a Critch and dramas The Rising and Barons, the latter two premiering May 29. The fourth and final season of drama Nancy Drew premieres May 31 and teams up with Riverdale, also in its final season. Both series conclude August 23.