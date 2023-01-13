The CW Releases Premiere Dates for 'Riverdale' and 'Nancy Drew' Final Seasons
Both shows have their series finales on August 23
The CW has set premiere dates for the final seasons of Riverdale and Nancy Drew. Season seven of Riverdale starts March 29, while season four of Nancy Drew kicks off May 31. Both shows conclude August 23.
“Riverdale and Nancy Drew are two beloved CW series with some of the most passionate and dedicated fans in all of television, and these final seasons are true gifts to them,” said Brad Schwartz, president, entertainment, The CW. “As we prepare to say farewell to these iconic characters, there are still plenty of surprises and shocking twists packed into both series as they conclude at the top of their game.”
Riverdale ventures back to the ‘50s in its final season. Jughead (Cole Sprouse) finds himself trapped in that decade, with no idea how he got there, and no idea how to get back to the present time.
KJ Apa and Lili Reinhart are also in the cast.
Riverdale is from Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and CBS Television Studios, with executive producers Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and Jon Goldwater.
Nancy Drew is about the legendary teen detective. Kennedy McMann stars. Leah Lewis and Tunji Kasim are also in the cast.
Season four sees Nancy launch an investigation to find a group of missing bodies from Horseshoe Bay’s cemetery that have been dug up and stolen — or have possibly risen.
Nancy Drew is a production of CBS Studios in association with Fake Empire, with executive producers Noga Landau, Melinda Hsu Taylor, Josh Schwartz, Stephanie Savage, Lis Rowinski, Alex Taub, Larry Teng and S. Lily Hui. ■
