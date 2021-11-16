‘The Flash’, ‘Riverdale’ Start New Seasons on The CW

Season eight of The Flash and season six of Riverdale begin on The CW Tuesday, November 16. Both shows start with five-episode “events”, in The CW’s words. The Flash’s event will feature different heroes from The CW. Riverdale’s will have a horror theme and goes under the title Rivervale.

The Flash is based on characters from DC. Grant Gustin plays Barry Allen, a crime scene investigator who picks up super-human speed after being struck by lightning. Candace Patton, Danielle Panabaker, Danielle Nicolet and Kayla Compton are also in the cast. Bonanza Productions produces the show in association with Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros. Television. Greg Berlanti, Eric Wallace and Sarah Schechter executive produce.

Riverdale comes from Archie Comics. KJ Apa, Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes and Cole Sprouse are in the cast.

Berlanti Productions produces the show in association with Warner Bros. Television and CBS Television Studios. Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and Jon Goldwater executive produce.