Next Season of ‘Nancy Drew’ Will Be Final One

The fourth season of CW drama Nancy Drew, which will premiere in the mid-season, will be the finale one. The show is currently in production.

Showrunners Noga Landau and Melinda Hsu Taylor said in a statement, "We are so honored and proud to have brought Nancy Drew's iconic determination, individuality and resilience to life in a years-long collaboration with incredible creative talents in front of the camera, behind the scenes and among our studio and network partners. Our hearts are full of gratitude, knowing that we are able to bring this chapter to a close with intentionality, inclusivity and kindness--and of course with plenty of sleuthing twists, supernatural scares and star-crossed romance along the way. We are especially indebted to our wonderful fan community, whose connection with our themes and stories has meant the world to us. Season four will be a worthy and resonant payoff for their continued love and support."

The series follows the legendary teen detective as she solves mysteries, both earthbound and supernatural, in her haunted hometown of Horseshoe Bay, Maine.

Kennedy McMann portrays Nancy. McMann said, “It has been the greatest pleasure to begin my career as one small part of Nancy Drew’s endless legacy. What a privilege to walk in her shoes for as long as I have, to be inspired by her and to grow with her. I wish our incredible fans could feel the heart and passion of our crew that has been ever-present on and off screen, day in and day out since the very beginning. You are every bit a part of this incredible show as we are. Thank you, thank you, thank you for every ounce of passion and kindness you have shared with me and with each other.”

Scott Wolf, Leah Lewis, Maddison Jaizani and Tunji Kasim are also in the cast. The show premiered in 2019.

Nancy Drew is a production of CBS Studios in association with Fake Empire. Executive producers are Noga Landau, Melinda Hsu Taylor, Josh Schwartz, Stephanie Savage, Lis Rowinski, Alex Taub, Larry Teng and S. Lily Hui.

Nexstar Media Group acquired The CW earlier this month. ■