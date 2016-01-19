CBS Orders Nancy Drew Pilot

CBS has ordered a pair of pilots, including a drama based on the Nancy Drew series of books and a comedy. Drew is a "contemporary take," says CBS, on the character from the beloved children's mystery series, with Nancy now in her 30s and sleuthing for the NYPD. It comes from CBS Television Studios.

Executive producers include Joan Rater, Tony Phelan and Dan Jinks.

On the comedy front, there's an untitled project from Dan O'Shannon, Robyn Butler and Wayne Hope. It's also from CBS Television Studios, in association with ABC Studios and Dark Toy Entertainment.

The concept is based on the Australian series, Upper Middle Bogan, about a woman who learns she was adopted and that her birth parents are a "flamboyant but loving family of drag-racers."

Todd Holland too is among the executive producers.