CW Picks Up ‘Batwoman,’ ‘Nancy Drew’

The CW has ordered to series Batwoman, Nancy Drew and Katy Keene for the 2019-2020 season. Batwoman comes from Greg Berlanti and has Ruby Rose playing Kate Kane, “an out lesbian and highly trained street fighter primed to snuff out the failing city’s criminal resurgence,” in The CW’s words. “But don’t call her a hero yet. In a city desperate for a savior, Kate must overcome her own demons before embracing the call to be Gotham’s symbol of hope.”

Berlanti Productions is producing in association with Warner Bros. Television. Berlanti, Caroline Dries, Sarah Schechter, Geoff Johns and David Nutter are the executive producers, with Marcos Siega exec producing and directing.

Batwoman stems from DC characters.

Nancy Drew has Kennedy McMann as the teen investigator. “Nancy Drew thought she'd be leaving her hometown for college, but when a family tragedy holds her back another year, she finds herself embroiled in a ghostly murder investigation -- and along the way, uncovers secrets that run deeper than she ever imagined,” said CW.

Noga Landau, Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage are the writers and executive producers for Drew. Lis Rowinski and Melinda Hsu Taylor are exec producing too.

CBS Television Studios is producing Nancy Drew in association with Fake Empire.

Greg Berlanti is behind Katy Keene too. “In a timeless New York City, as enchanting as Riverdale is moody, aspiring fashion designer Katy Keene (Lucy Hale) meets Josie McCoy (Ashleigh Murray), fresh off the bus to chase her musical dreams. Their world is populated with kindred-spirit starving artists, including mysterious socialite Pepper Smith (Julie Chan) and Broadway-bound performer Jorge Lopez - and his drag queen alter ego, Ginger (Jonny Beauchamp). While their climb to the top is rife with obstacles, this found family will stop at nothing to see their names in lights.”

The story comes from Archie Comics characters.

Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa and Michael Grassi are the executive producers and writers. Berlanti, Schechter, Jon Goldwater (Archie Comics CEO and publisher) are exec producing, while Maggie Kiley is exec producer and director.

Berlanti Productions is producing the show in association with Warner Bros. Television and CBS Television Studios

The CW will announce its fall schedule at its upfront presentation in New York May 16.