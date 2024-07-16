Streaming’s Share of TV Usage Jumps to Record 40.3% in June

Streaming’s share of television usage soared to a record in June, with most of the largest services showing gains, according to Nielsen.

During a month when overall TV usage increased 2.1% from May ( and 1.3% from a year ago) streaming had a 40.3% share, up from 38.8% in May .

Nielsen said streaming’s share eclipsed the previous high set in June 2021, when cable had a 40.1% share.

With school out, viewers 2-17 powered double-digit usage increases for Disney Plus, Tubi, Netflix and Max.

Netflix was the biggest gainer in terms of share, largely to the performance of Bridgerton, which had 9.3 billion viewing minutes in June, and Your Honor (also on Paramount Plus) with 7.5 billion minutes.

Bridgeton and Your Honor were the top two streaming shows in the month.

Other shows that moved the needle for streamers included The Boys on Amazon Prime Video and House of the Dragon on Max.

Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter The smarter way to stay on top of broadcasting and cable industry. Sign up below * To subscribe, you must consent to Future’s privacy policy.

Among the streamers, YouTube had a 9.9% share, up from 9.7% in May, while Netflix’s share rose to 8.4% from 7.6%.

Amazon Prime Video’s share was 3.1%, up from 3% in May; Hulu had a 3% share, down from 3.1%; Disney Plus’ share rose to 2% from 1.8%; Tubi hit a high with a 2% share, up from 1.8%; The Roku Channel had a 1.5% share, unchanged from May; Max’s share was 1.4% up from 1.2%; Peacock had a 1.2% share, up from 1.1%, Paramount Plus’s share was 1.1%, down from 1.2% and Pluto TV was flat at 0.8%, down from 0.9%.

(Image credit: Nielsen)

Broadcast’s share was 20.5% in June, down from 22.3% in May, when most series finales aired.

The most watched broadcast shows all aired on ABC, including the NBA Finals, the simulcast of CNN’s presidential debate and Game 7 of the NHL Stanley Cup Final.

Sports viewing on broadcast was up 26% and news viewing rose 5%.

Cable’s share fell to 27.2% from 28.2% in May.

The top cable program was the presidential debate, which also drew 10 million viewers on CNN and another 9.5 million on Fox News Channel.

Looking ahead, Nielsen noted that the Paris Olympic Games are likely to draw sizable audiences to broadcast and cable, as the Summer Olympics has in the past, although events will also be streamed on Comcast NBCUniversal’s Peacock.