Streaming Climbs To Record Share As Total TV Usage Dips in May
‘Young Sheldon’ racks up 6 billion viewing hours--half on linear TV, half on streaming
Streaming grabbed a record high 38.8% share of television usage in May as total usage fell 2.4% from April, according to Nielsen.
Nielsen said the sitcom Young Sheldon presented a strong example of how TV is converging. The series generated 6 billion viewing hours, with half coming on streaming and the other half on traditional broadcast and cable TV.
Young Sheldon appeared on CBS, TBS, Nick-At-Nite, Paramount Plus, Netflix and Max.
With season finales airing, broadcast’s share of TV usage rose to 22.3% of viewing from 22.2% in April.
Broadcast also got a boost from NBC’s broadcast of The Kentucky Derby, the most-watched linear telecast May.
Compared to a year ago, broadcast’s share was down 0.5 points.
Cable’s share fell to 28.2 from 29.1% in April. With no March Madness and fewer sports telecasts overall, not only was cable down from April, but its’ share was down 0.5 points from last year.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The smarter way to stay on top of broadcasting and cable industry. Sign up below
Helping streaming’s share rise from 38.4% in April was growth at free, ad supported platform Tubi, The Roku Channel and Pluto TV. Fox-owned Tubi’s share equaled that of Disney Plus.
YouTube again was the top streaming service with a 9.7% share in May, compared to a 9.6% share in April.
Netflix had a 7.6% share, unchanged from April..
Hulu’s share was 3.1%, unchanged; Amazon Prime Video was 3.0%, down from 3.2%; Disney Plus was 1.8%, unchanged; Tubi grabbed a 1.8% share, up from 1.7%; The Roku Channel generated 1.5% compared to 1.4%; Max had 1.2%, unchanged; Paramount garnered 1.2%, up from 1% Peacock had 1.1%, down from 1.3% and Pluto TV had 0.9%, up from 0.8%
Bridgerton on Netflix was the most-streamed programing, capturing 5.5 billion viewing minutes as the first four episodes of Season 3 dropped.
Jon has been business editor of Broadcasting+Cable since 2010. He focuses on revenue-generating activities, including advertising and distribution, as well as executive intrigue and merger and acquisition activity. Just about any story is fair game, if a dollar sign can make its way into the article. Before B+C, Jon covered the industry for TVWeek, Cable World, Electronic Media, Advertising Age and The New York Post. A native New Yorker, Jon is hiding in plain sight in the suburbs of Chicago.