‘Young Sheldon’ Cast, Producers Reflect on 7 Seasons of Hit Comedy

The season seven premiere of comedy Young Sheldon airs on CBS Thursday, February 15. It is the final season for The Big Bang Theory spinoff, and the series finale comes May 16.

A Young Sheldon panel happened on the Warner Bros. lot in Burbank during the TCA Winter Press Tour. Executive producer Steve Holland addressed why the show is ending. “There's certain things that we know happened in Sheldon's life when he’s 14, as the character is this season, and we started talking about the future of the show and what it would look like, and it just felt like this was the right time for that story to come to an end,” he said. “With those big events happening and knowing where Sheldon goes at 14 — he goes off to Cal Tech — it just felt like the right time to end the show, and to end it strong and while it was still on top.”

Exec producer Chuck Lorre said the show never would’ve come to be if they had not found Iain Armitage to play the title character. Eight years ago, he said Iain’s mother sent the producers a video of the boy doing a scene that Holland and Lorre wrote and never intended to shoot. “We just wrote the most difficult scene imaginable for an 8-year-old, and this guy killed it. He killed it,” he said. “And if that had not happened, we wouldn’t have gone forward.”

Armitage said the show’s finale is bittersweet for him. “I am so sad that this is coming to an end but, honestly, I could have asked for nothing better,” he said. “And I think as hard or sad as it is, it's so important to remember that the only reason it is because this is such a wonderful group of people that we get to work with and such a cool and crazy and weird thing we get to do.”

February 15 also features the season three premiere of Ghosts, the season two premiere of So Help Me Todd and a rerun of new drama Tracker, which aired after the Super Bowl, on CBS. Justin Hartley stars in Tracker.