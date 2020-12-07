Programming Review: ‘Your Honor’

Emmy-winning actor Bryan Cranston returns to series television seven years after Breaking Bad ended in Showtime’s new drama, Your Honor.

Cranston plays respected New Orleans Judge Michael Desiato, a widowed father of a young teenage son, Adam (Hunter Doohan). As a judge, Michael is dedicated to the truth and, as in one of the opening scenes of the pilot, shows he’s willing to go beyond his position on the bench to find it for those who appear in his court.

He is also devoted to Adam, mourning his mother’s murder. On the anniversary of his mother’s death, Adam drives to the neighborhood where she was killed to place flowers and a photo of her. After he realizes his presence is not welcomed by a local group of men, he quickly drives away, accidentally running directly into a young bike rider, Rocco (Benjamin Hassan Wadsworth), the son of powerful mob boss Jimmy Baxter (Michael Stuhlberg).

Disoriented from the crash, Adam’s attempts to save the young man’s life fail. He panics and leaves the scene, setting the stage for what eventually evolves into a storyline that pits the truth against the reality of the circumstances and the potential repercussions that surround both Michael and Adam.

Cranston is brilliant as the honorable and protective father, and at times shows flashes of his unforgettable role as Breaking Bad’s Walter White, willing to push moral and legal boundaries to protect his family.

Also turning in strong performances are Hope Davis as Baxter’s wife, Gina, and Isiah Whitlock Jr. as Charlie, Michael’s friend and a local power broker.

The early episodes of Your Honor provide a slow build to what will hopefully lead to an exciting and memorable climax for the viewers who put in the time to watch the 10-episode series.