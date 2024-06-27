‘Slow Horses’ Starts Season 4 on Sept. 4

Season 4 of Apple TV Plus hit Slow Horses premieres Wednesday, September 4, with two episodes. Single episodes go live weekly on subsequent Wednesdays.

The season is based on the Mick Herron novel Spook Street, part of his Slough House book franchise.

Slough House is the London base for M15 agents who’ve committed a grave on-the-job error. Apple TV Plus calls Slow Horses “a darkly humorous espionage drama that follows a dysfunctional team of British intelligence agents who serve in a dumping ground department of MI5 known un-affectionately as Slough House.”

Season four opens with a bombing that divulges personal secrets.

Gary Oldman plays Slough House chief Jackson Lamb. The cast also includes Kristin Scott Thomas, Jack Lowden, Saskia Reeves, Rosalind Eleazar, Christopher Chung and Aimee-Ffion Edwards.

See-Saw Films produces the show, which was adapted for television by Will Smith. He executive produces, with Jamie Laurenson, Hakan Kousetta, Iain Canning, Emile Sherman, Jane Robertson, Julian Stevens, Douglas Urbanski, Gail Mutrux and Graham Yost. Season four is directed by Adam Randall.

Apple TV Plus has also ordered a fifth season.