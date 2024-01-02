‘Slow Horses’ Gets Season 5 on Apple TV Plus

Apple TV Plus has ordered season five of spy drama Slow Horses. Gary Oldman stars as saturnine sleuth Jackson Lamb in a show about a dysfunctional group of British intelligence agents who are sent to an M15 dumping ground known as Slough House following their grave mistakes on the job.

The season three finale debuted December 27 and the season four renewal was announced in 2022.

Also in the cast are Kristin Scott Thomas, Jack Lowden, Saskia Reeves and Rosalind Eleazar.

Season five will see everyone a bit suspicious when tech nerd Roddy Ho has a glamorous new girlfriend. But when a series of increasingly bizarre events occur across London, it falls to the Slow Horses to work out how everything is connected. Variety said the season is being adapted from author Mick Herron's "London Rules," the fifth book in the Slough House series.

The series is produced by See-Saw Films and adapted for television by Will Smith. Smith, Jamie Laurenson, Hakan Kousetta, Iain Canning, Emile Sherman, Douglas Urbanski, Gail Mutrux, Julian Stevens and Graham Yost are executive producers.

Smith shared his thoughts about Oldman in the lead role with B+C. “It’s absolutely incredible how he inhabits Jackson,” he said. “He’s a joy to work with, he’s a joy to watch. It’s still a pinch-me moment when you say Gary Oldman’s in it.”