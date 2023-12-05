Gary Oldman, Star of ‘Slow Horses,’ Gets Grilled at New York’s 92nd Street Y

Gary Oldman, star of Slow Horses on Apple TV Plus, sits for an interview at the 92nd Street Y in Manhattan December 8. Oldman will be interviewed by MTV correspondent Josh Horowitz.

Tickets are $15.

Season three of Slow Horses, about a division of the U.K.’s M15 where staffers who foul up are sent to take on menial tasks and finish out their contracts, debuted November 29.

The 92nd Street Y said: “For decades, Gary Oldman has brought smoldering energy to glowering onscreen enigmatic characters, from Sirius Black in Harry Potter to Winston Churchill in Darkest Hour. In Slow Horses, Oldman plays Jackson Lamb, the brilliant but irascible leader to a team of British intelligence agents who serve in a dumping ground department of MI5 due to their career-ending mistakes. The series is a mordant farce of the smoke and mirrors world of espionage — and in season three, when a romantic affair in Istanbul threatens the future of the British spy agency, Lamb and his team of misfits are dragged into the fight.”

Horowitz hosts the podcast Happy Sad Confused, and will do a live taping with Oldman for the podcast December 8 at the 92nd Street Y.

Slow Horses is an adaptation of the Mick Herron book series Slough House. Executive producers on Slow Horses are Jamie Laurenson, Hakan Kousetta, Iain Canning, Emile Sherman, Douglas Urbanski, Gail Mutrux, Will Smith, Jane Robertson and Graham Yost.

Smith told B+C of the Herron books: “That mix of great spy storylines, action, humor and brilliant characters — this is something different and fresh and original. You could just tell it would make an amazing series.”