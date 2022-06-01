‘Slow Horses’ Gets Two More Seasons on Apple TV Plus

Apple TV Plus ordered two more seasons of drama Slow Horses, which has Gary Oldman leading the cast. The two subsequent seasons, which will be season three and season four, will be adapted from the next two novels in the Mick Herron spy series Slough House.

The show premiered April 1. Season two is scheduled to debut later this year.

Apple TV Plus calls the show “a darkly humorous espionage drama that follows a dysfunctional team of British intelligence agents who serve in a dumping-ground department of MI5 known un-affectionately as Slough House.”

Oldman plays Jackson Lamb, irascible leader of the spies, who end up in Slough House due to their major mistakes on the job.

Also in the cast are Kristin Scott Thomas, Jack Lowden, Saskia Reeves, Rosalind Eleazar and Christopher Chung.

Slow Horses is produced by See-Saw Films and adapted for television by Will Smith. Jamie Laurenson, Hakan Kousetta, Iain Canning, Emile Sherman, Douglas Urbanski, Gail Mutrux, Will Smith, Jane Robertson and Graham Yost are executive producers.

Saul Metzstein will direct season three. ■