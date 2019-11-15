Apple Orders Gary Oldman Drama for Streaming Service

Apple has ordered a new original drama starring Gary Oldman for Apple TV+, the streaming service that launched last week.

The show, Slow Horses, is being adapted from the British espionage books written by Mick Herron.

It is being written by Will Smith and he will executive produce along with Graham Yost, Jamie Laurenson, Hakan Kousetta, Iain Canning, Emile Sherman, Gail Mutrux and Douglas Urbanski.

Slow Horses follows a team of British intelligence agents who’ve made career ending mistakes and wound up assigned to a dumping ground. Oldman’s character, Jackson Lamb, is the leader of this group.

The series was commissioned by Apple’s heads of worldwide video Zack Van Amburg and Jamie Erlicht and creative director for Europe worldwide video Jay Hunt.

See-Saw films is the production company.