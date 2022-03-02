Gary Oldman Leads Dysfunctional Intelligence Agents in ‘Slow Horses’ Trailer

Apple TV Plus released a first look trailer for its spy drama Slow Horses, starring Gary Oldman and debuting on the streaming service April 1.

The series follows Oldman as he leads a dysfunctional team of British intelligence agents known mostly for their career-ending mistakes through the ins and outs of the espionage world, according to Apple TV Plus.

Also starring in Slow Horses are Kristin Scott Thomas, Jack Lowden, Olivia Cooke, Saskia Reeves, Dustin Demri-Burns and Rosalind Eleazar. The series is executive produced by Graham Yost, Will Smith, Jamie Laurenson, Hakan Kousetta, Iain Canning, Emile Sherman, Gail Mutrux, James Hawes and Douglas Urbanski. ■