Gary Oldman Leads Dysfunctional Intelligence Agents in ‘Slow Horses’ Trailer
By R. Thomas Umstead published
Drama series debuts on Apple TV Plus April 1
Apple TV Plus released a first look trailer for its spy drama Slow Horses, starring Gary Oldman and debuting on the streaming service April 1.
The series follows Oldman as he leads a dysfunctional team of British intelligence agents known mostly for their career-ending mistakes through the ins and outs of the espionage world, according to Apple TV Plus.
Also starring in Slow Horses are Kristin Scott Thomas, Jack Lowden, Olivia Cooke, Saskia Reeves, Dustin Demri-Burns and Rosalind Eleazar. The series is executive produced by Graham Yost, Will Smith, Jamie Laurenson, Hakan Kousetta, Iain Canning, Emile Sherman, Gail Mutrux, James Hawes and Douglas Urbanski. ■
R. Thomas Umstead serves as senior content producer, programming for Multichannel News, Broadcasting + Cable and Next TV. During his more than 30-year career as a print and online journalist, Umstead has written articles on a variety of subjects ranging from TV technology, marketing and sports production to content distribution and development. He has provided expert commentary on television issues and trends for such TV, print, radio and streaming outlets as Fox News, CNBC, the Today show, USA Today, The New York Times and National Public Radio. Umstead has also filmed, produced and edited more than 100 original video interviews, profiles and news reports featuring key cable television executives as well as entertainers and celebrity personalities.
The smarter way to stay on top of the multichannel video marketplace. Sign up below.
Thank you for signing up to Multichannel News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.