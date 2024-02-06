Sinclair Stations Adopt Futuri’s AI-Driven Ad Sales System

Sinclair Broadcast Group said its television stations will use TopLine, an AI-driven advertising sales system from Futuri.

Sinclair ran a pilot program of TopLine last summer and found improved sales efficiency and revenue growth.

"We are thrilled about our partnership with Futuri and the integration of TopLine® into our sales operations," said Ryan Moore, Sinclair’s senior VP and chief revenue officer. "This technology not only equips our sales team with cutting-edge tools and a competitive edge to engage new advertisers, but it also empowers them to spend more quality time with our clients, enhancing our relationships and driving our sales strategy forward."

TopLine combines AI technology with sales research and data-driven presentations, enabling sales teams to extend into new categories, get more appointments, and reach new types of buyers.

"Sinclair’s adoption of TopLine represents a shared commitment to innovation and a significant leap forward for the media industry,” said Daniel Anstandig, CEO of Futuri. “Sinclair's forward-thinking ethos perfectly complements our vision at Futuri, setting the stage for exciting developments in media technology and audience engagement."