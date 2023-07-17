Sean Compton, Dana Zimmer Get Contract Extensions From Nexstar

Nexstar Media Group said it signed employment contract extensions with two senior executives, Sean Compton, president, networks, and Dana Zimmer, president, distribution and strategy.

Both executives report directly to Nexstar founder, chairman and CEO Perry Sook.

Compton is responsible for the strategy and business operations of The CW, NewsNation, Antenna TV, Rewind TV, The Hill, WGN Radio and programming acquisitions. He joined Nexstar when it acquired Tribune Broadcasting in 2019.

Zimmer oversees distribution of the company's TV content to cable, satellite, telecom and digital media companies, as well as its agreement with the Big Four broadcast networks. She also joined Nexstar when Tribune Broadcasting was acquired in 2019.

“We are thrilled to extend the employment agreements of Sean and Dana whose leadership has helped drive our growth and shareholder returns,” Sook said. “Our strong industry position and positive growth prospects reflect Sean and Dana’s leadership and key contributions alongside the Nexstar Nation team.

“Sean and Dana generate enormous value for the company and our network and distribution partners, and given their consistent record of accomplishment, we are delighted to extend their employment agreements as we continue positioning Nexstar for continued near- and long-term growth and the enhancement of shareholder value,” he added.