Hot Blackout Action! DirecTV and Nexstar Wage Huge Broadcast Retrans Battle ... In the Middle of Summer When Fewer People Are Watching

As we were warned, nearly 160 Nexstar broadcast television network affiliate stations in 113 U.S. TV markets were pulled off of DirecTV pay TV platforms Sunday, with the operator and the station group unable to come to terms on a new broadcast retransmission agreement.

Actually, the blacked out station count rises to over 200 once outlets owned by groups Mission and White Knight, but operated by Nexstar, are factored into the kerfuffle.

The rhetorical battle had already started earlier, of course, but it kicked up a notch Sunday.

“Nexstar has a long track record of forcing programming outages in an effort to unnecessarily raise prices for everyone at the expense of the communities they are licensed and entrusted to serve," said Rob Thun, chief content officer of DirecTV, in a statement released Sunday.

DirecTV played up Nexstar's recent history of blackouts and near misses. "Since the end of 2022 alone, Nexstar has threatened or removed stations it owns or controls from DirecTV (October 2022), Verizon Fios (October 2022), Comcast Xfinity (December 2022), Dish Network (January 2023), FuboTV (February-March 2023) and Altice USA-Optimum (March 2023)," the operator said in its Sunday press release.

In its own statement, Nexstar said that as a result of the blackout, "Millions of Americans across the country have lost their access to local news, traffic, weather, sports, and entertainment programming, critical updates regarding summer storms and tornadoes, as well as the upcoming battle in soccer for the Women’s World Cup, and Major League Baseball’s All-Star Game."

DirecTV reaches around 12.75 million pay TV users across its DirecTV satellite, DirecTV Stream and U-verse platforms.

With broadcast TV in its lowest usage period for the next two months -- or at least until college and NFL football kick off towards the end of August -- there are few imperatives driving viewer outcry, so this one could drag on a while.

We'd like to say, you know, "stay tuned," but right now there's just nothing to watch.