Nexstar, DirecTV Gird For Retransmission Battle

Nexstar Media Group, the biggest local broadcaster in the U.S. and DirecTV are preparing to face off in a retransmission consent battle that could result in about 200 stations across 100 markets being blacked out at the end of the month..

Nexstar stations have begun running warnings that subscribers to DirecTV, DirecTV Stream and U-verse could lose signals from Nexstar’s ABC, NBC, CBS, Fox and CW affiliates.

“Our station has a contract with DirecTV/Uverse that allows them to deliver our programming to you. That contract could soon expire and DirecTV/Uverse might remove our station from your schedule,” says a message on the website of Nexstar’s WPIX-TV in New York. “We have presented a proposal for fair value compensation, based on the importance and value our programming brings to our viewers. Despite our tireless efforts,

DirecTV/Uverse has refused our fair offer and doesn't seem to care if you must go without.”

DirecTV says that at a time when more and more consumers are cutting the cord, it can’t continue to accept higher and higher retransmission fees and hope to pass them along to consumers.

In the current talks, DirecTV claims Nexstar is seeing to to double what it charges subscribers.

“Nexstar,the nation’s largest broadcaster, is demanding to more than double the amount it charges our customers to access approximately 200 local stations it owns or controls in more than 100 metro areas that serve 68% of U.S. TV households,” a DirecTV spokesman said. “Unfortunately, Nexstar has a long track record of demanding significantly higher fees from all pay TV operators and often forces providers to stop carrying their channels during negotiations. DirecTV will take the necessary actions to provide our customers access to their favorite programming while protecting them from unwarranted price increases.”

Both sides point their finger at their erstwhile partner, claiming each has engaged in brinksmanship when earlier retrans deals were up for renewal.

“You may have seen them do this before. They will tell you they’re doing this on your behalf, but don’t believe it. DirecTV/Uverse has a history of taking stations off their line-up, holding their customers hostage,” the WPIX website says. “In fact, as a result of such actions, DirecTV/Uverse has lost an estimated 1.5 million subscribers just last year. Our offer is fair. And now they hold you the subscriber hostage. It’s not right.”

Nexstar goes on to suggest that if there is a black out, subscriber to DirecTV should demand a rebate for the programming they’re no longer receiving.