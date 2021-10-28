Nexstar Promotes Dana Zimmer to President of Distribution

Nexstar Media Group said it promoted Dana Zimmer to president for distribution, effective immediately.

Dana Zimmer (Image credit: Nexstar)

Zimmer, who had been chief distribution and strategy officer, joined the company when it acquired Tribune in 2019. She will continue to report to Nexstar CEO Perry Sook.

As head of distribution, Zimmer is in charge of retransmission consent negotiations for Nexstar’s 199 local television stations with cable, satellite and telco and securing carriage for Nexstar’s cable network NewsNation. She also handles content agreements with the television networks.

“Over the last two years, Dana has significantly expanded the reach of Nexstar’s local television stations and NewsNation, especially among digital and streaming users,” said Mr. Sook. “At the same time, she’s led negotiations with our distribution and network partners resulting in the consistent growth of Nexstar’s retransmission and carriage revenues. This promotion is well-deserved, and we look forward to more success with Dana overseeing our distribution strategy.”

Before Tribune, Zimmer was executive VP, affiliate sales and marketing, at NBCUniversal and executive VP affiliate sales at Comcast. Earlier in her career she held posts at YES Network, Fox Networks Group, Home Team Sports and Discovery.

“I’m grateful to Perry and Nexstar’s Board of Directors for their continued confidence in me. Nexstar’s industry-leading local news, sports, and entertainment programming generate enormous value for the company and its network and distribution partners, and we believe there is a lot of opportunity to expand our footprint even further as we move forward,” Zimmer said.