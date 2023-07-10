Sarah Jindra, Ji Suk Yi Named Anchors for WGN’s ‘Spotlight Chicago’

WGN-TV, Chicago, named Sarah Jindra and Ji Suk Yi as hosts of Spotlight Chicago, a new afternoon show the station plans to launch in the fall.

Spotlight Chicago will air weekdays from 3-4 p.m. CST and the Nexstar Media-owned station–which bills itself as Chicago’s Very Own–says it will focus on individuals and organizations making a difference in the community and feature visits to local attractions.

“We are very excited to launch more local programming from Chicago’s Very Own. Spotlight Chicago reflects our ongoing commitment to serve our viewers and continue to tell stories of the good things going on in our community,” said Paul Rennie, WGN-TV VP/and general manager. “Sarah and Ji will be a fantastic duo. Both are seasoned veterans who know Chicagoland inside and out.”

Jindra has been one WGN Morning News since 2017 and has been reporting on traffic at the station since 2008. She joined WGN/CLTV in 2012.

Yi has been a frequent back-up host on WGN’s Daytime Chicago. Recently she was with WGN Radio and NewsNation. She also helmed the Chicago Sun-Times digital series The Grid th and was with the talk show Windy City Live for seven seasons