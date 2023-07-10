Robert P. Richardson Named VP/GM at WICS-WICD Champaign-Springfield-Decatur

Robert P. Richardson has been named VP and general manager of WICS-WICD Champaign-Springfield-Decatur (Illinois). He comes from Scripps-owned KERO Bakersfield, where he was the senior director of sales. Richardson will also be responsible for oversight of providing services to WRSP-WCCU and WBUI in the market.

Sinclair owns WICS-WICD, which are affiliated with ABC.

“Robert is a proven leader, with over 20 years of experience developing sales strategies and driving revenue for broadcast and digital media,” said Rob Weisbord, Sinclair chief operating officer and president of broadcast. “We are excited to have him at the helm in Champaign, Springfield and Decatur.”

Richardson had the general manager role at KABZ-KKPT-KHLR Little Rock, was VP of sales at WFLA-WTTA Tampa, and was director of sales at KARK-KARZ-KRLT-KASN in Little Rock.

“I am looking forward to joining the team of talented media professionals in Springfield, Champaign and Decatur," said Richardson.

The Champaign-Springfield-Decatur market, located in the center of the state, is Nielsen’s No. 90 DMA.