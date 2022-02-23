Sinclair Names Rob Weisbord COO and President of Broadcast

Sinclair Broadcast Group named Rob Weisbord chief operating officer and president of broadcast.

Weisbord, who has been Sinclair’s president of broadcast and chief advertising revenue officer since 2020, will lead operations for the company’s owned and operated TV stations, its 21 regional sports networks, national networks including Tennis Channel and Stadium, its digital multicast networks and all digital and streaming platforms.

He continues to report to CEO Chris Ripley. The title has been vacant since Steve Marks retired at the end of 2019.

“As Sinclair continues to expand into a multi-platform content and solutions business, Rob is uniquely qualified to serve as COO. He has been instrumental in the growth and diversification of our business operations, with an impressive record of innovative thinking, bold leadership, and strategic and operational accomplishments. We are thrilled to promote Rob into this position,” said Ripley.

Weisbord originally joined Sinclair in 1997 as VP, digital interactive solutions. He also ran Sinclair’s duopoly in Las Vegas.

“Over the last 40 years, Sinclair has established itself as a leading provider of local news and sports content and I’m excited to have the opportunity to continue its evolution and advancement while building on its existing successes.” ■