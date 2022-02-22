Sinclair Names Todd Bernstein Station Manager at WJLA Washington

Sinclair Broadcast Group named Todd Bernstein station manager of WJLA and WJLA 24/7 News in Washington, D.C.

Bernstein is the station's director of sales and he will continue reporting to senior VP and general manager William Fanshawe. The station manager position had been vacant.

“As director of sales, Todd has done an outstanding job leading the department. With over twenty-five years of broadcast, digital sales and sales management experience, he is the ideal candidate for the station manager position,“ Fanshawe said. ”In his elevated role, Todd will continue to oversee the sales department as well as have oversight of Government Matters and Good Morning Washington.”

Bernstein joined WJLA in 2005. He started his media career as an account representative at Harrington, Righter & Parsons responsible for Sinclair stations.

“I’m both humbled and honored to take on this important management position. I feel like I’ve been preparing my entire career for this leadership role, and I’m thrilled to lead the best team in the Washington region,” Bernstein said. ■