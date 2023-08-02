‘Reservation Dogs’ Season 3: ‘Little Marvel of a Show’ Comes to an End

Season three of FX comedy Reservation Dogs premieres on Hulu August 2. The season, which is the final one, sees the Rez Dogs group of friends stranded in California and trying to figure out how to get home.

The show is about four Indigenous teens in rural Oklahoma. Devery Jacobs plays Elora, D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai portrays Bear, Paulina Alexis plays Willie Jack and Lane Factor is Cheese. Season two saw the foursome stealing and scrounging to get cash for a move to California as they deal with the suicide of a close friend.

After they get home in season three, Elora thinks about college, Bear interacts with a conspiracy theorist, Willie Jack aims to heal her community and Cheese moves back in with his “grandmother.”

“Season three is full of road trips, bathroom wisdom, unexpected fathers, boarding schools, Bigfoot, rumors, revenge and healing,” FX said.

Sterlin Harjo and Taika Waititi created the show, which is filmed in Oklahoma. They executive produce with Garrett Basch.

Critics adore Reservation Dogs. A review in Variety said the show “goes out on a high note.”

The Hollywood Reporter called the final season “a spirited and deeply felt homestretch.”

Newsday called the show “an overlooked TV gem.”

Entertainment Weekly, for its part, said, “It's too early to say goodbye to this little marvel of a show; there will be plenty of time for tears in September when the final season wraps. Reservation Dogs is happening now, and it's a blessing.”

FX said when the final season was announced: “People throw around the words historic and groundbreaking far too often and without merit: Reservation Dogs is worthy of those superlatives. Sterlin Harjo and Taika Waititi created one of the most important TV shows ever made. They gave the world a wholly unique, original and honest portrayal of Native people — one that has never before been seen in television or film.”