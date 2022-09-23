FX’s ‘Reservation Dogs’ Gets Season Three on Hulu

Reservations Dogs has received a season three order from FX. The show streams on Hulu. Season three arrives in 2023.

Reservation Dogs is about Indigenous teens looking for a better life in rural Oklahoma.

“Reservation Dogs continues its remarkable run with critics, fans and awards all recognizing the singular brilliance of the series created by Sterlin Harjo and Taika Waititi,” said Nick Grad, president, original programming, FX. “FX is proud to join with our partners at Hulu to order a third season featuring the amazing cast and all of the artists who deliver one of the most original, engaging and funny shows on television.”

Season two concludes Sept. 28.

“I couldn't be more proud of this show that I created with my friend Taika Waititi,” said Harjo. “It was born out of a conversation in Taika's kitchen and has now made its way into the lives of people across the world. The love for season two has been outstanding. Thank you to FX for ordering season three, excited to bring you more laughter and love from the Rez. Ahoooo!”

The cast includes Devery Jacobs, D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Paulina Alexis and Lane Factor.

Every writer, director and series regular on the show is Indigenous.

Reservation Dogs is co-created by Harjo and Waititi and executive produced by those two and Garrett Basch. The show is produced by FX Productions. ■