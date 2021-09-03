‘Reservation Dogs’ Gets Second Season on FX on Hulu
Comedy about Indigenous teens trying to leave Oklahoma
Comedy Reservation Dogs has earned a renewal on FX on Hulu. The show debuted August 9 and season two rolls in 2022.
From co-creators Sterlin Harjo and Taika Waititi, Reservation Dogs follows the exploits of four Indigenous teenagers in rural Oklahoma who steal in order to get to the faraway land of California.
“We couldn’t wait to share Reservation Dogs with viewers and are thrilled that they seem to love it as much as we do. We’re happy to put in an early order for another season,” said Nick Grad, president, original programming, FX. “Sterlin Harjo delivered on his creative vision, partnering with Taika Waititi and the rest of the creative team, the brilliant cast and crew to create one of TV’s best new comedies and a groundbreaking showcase of representation and raw talent.”
Starring D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Devery Jacobs, Paulina Alexis and Lane Factor, Reservation Dogs is filmed on location in Okmulgee, Oklahoma. The season finale is slated for Sept. 20.
B+C’s review of Reservation Dogs called it “a unique, impactful and darkly funny series that depicts the desperation, and occasional glimmers of hope, experienced by teens on the reservation.”
Garrett Basch executive produces with Harjo and Waititi. FX Productions produces the show.
Michael Malone, senior content producer at B+C/Multichannel News, covers network programming, including entertainment, news and sports on broadcast, cable and streaming; and local broadcast television. He hosts the podcasts Busted Pilot, about what’s new in television, and Series Business, a chat with the creator of a new program, and writes the column “The Watchman.” He joined B+C in 2005. His journalism has also appeared in The New York Times, The Philadelphia Inquirer, Playboy and New York magazine.
