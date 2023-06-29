Fx's 'Reservation Dogs' To End After Third Season

FX will end its Hulu-distributed dramedy series Reservation Dogs after its upcoming third season debuting in August, FX said in a statement Thursday.

The series, the first to feature all Indigenous writers and directors, follows four teenagers in rural Oklahoma who look to achieve their dream of moving to California by any means necessary.

Series co-creator Sterlin Harjo first revealed the end of Reservation Dogs in an Instagram post Thursday morning. "The third season of Reservation Dogs will be the final season," he said in the post. "That's a difficult line to write and a more difficult decision to make. However, it's the correct decision creatively for the show."

FX also released a statement, saying that it's "difficult to say goodbye to these incredible characters and to an award-winning series ... that said, we support Sterlin and (co-creator Taika Waititi)'s decision to end the series in a way that will cement its legacy."

Reservation Dogs stars Devery Jacobs, D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Lane Factor, Paula Alexis and Zahn McClarnon.

Executive producers for the series include Harjo, Waititi and Garrett Basch.

FX's full statement regarding Reservation Dogs reads as follows:

"People throw around the words historic and groundbreaking far too often and without merit: Reservation Dogs is worthy of those superlatives. Sterlin Harjo and Taika Waititi created one of the most important TV shows ever made. They gave the world a wholly unique, original, and honest portrayal of Native people—one that has never before been seen in television or film.

It’s difficult to say goodbye to these indelible characters and to an award-winning series that The Hollywood Reporter, The New York Times, Rolling Stone, Variety and Vulture named The Best Show of 2022. That said, we support Sterlin and Taika’s decision to end the series in a way that will cement its legacy.

We, along with our partners at Hulu, are forever grateful to the producers, writers, directors, cast, crew and the Native land and communities in eastern Oklahoma who collaborated to make this masterpiece. While we’re sad to see the show come to an end, we’re excited for Sterlin, Taika and Garrett Basch to continue to tell stories for FX. And Rez Dogs fans, we hope you share our excitement and anticipation for the coming season."