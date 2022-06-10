Zahn McClarnon Hopes ‘Dark Winds’ Series Opens Eyes to Native American Actors, Stories: Multicultural Perspectives

By published

Veteran TV/movie actor adds ‘Dark Winds’ role to successful career portfolio

Zahn McClarnon in AMC's 'Dark Winds'
(Image credit: AMC)

Multichannel News/Broadcasting & Cable Senior Content Producer R. Thomas Umstead talks to prolific TV/movie actor Zahn McClarnon about his acting career, spanning more than three decades, as well as his most recent role as tribal police officer Joe Leaphorn in AMC’s drama series Dark Winds.

Dark Winds premieres June 12.

R. Thomas Umstead
R. Thomas Umstead

R. Thomas Umstead serves as senior content producer, programming for Multichannel News, Broadcasting + Cable and Next TV. During his more than 30-year career as a print and online journalist, Umstead has written articles on a variety of subjects ranging from TV technology, marketing and sports production to content distribution and development. He has provided expert commentary on television issues and trends for such TV, print, radio and streaming outlets as Fox News, CNBC, the Today show, USA Today, The New York Times and National Public Radio. Umstead has also filmed, produced and edited more than 100 original video interviews, profiles and news reports featuring key cable television executives as well as entertainers and celebrity personalities.