AMC Greenlights ‘Dark Winds’ Series

AMC has greenlit a new drama series Dark Winds set to debut in 2022, the company said Friday.

The six-episode series, based on the Leaphorn & Chee book series by Tom Hillerman, is a psychological thriller that follows two Navajo police officers in the 1970s Southwest as their search for clues in a grisly double murder case forces them to challenge their own spiritual beliefs and come to terms with the trauma of their pasts. Zahn McClarnon stars in the series along with Kiowa Gordon.

Dark Winds is expected to premiere on AMC Plus and AMC in 2022. Series creator Graham Roland also serves as executive producer for the series along with McClarnon, Vince Calandra, Chris Eyre, George R.R. Martin, Robert Redford, Tina Elmo and Vince Gerardis, said AMC.

AMC Networks and AMC Studios president of original programming Dan McDermott said the series features Native American actors and a writers’ room staffed entirely by Native American writers. The series was also filmed largely in and around Native American lands, with the full support and blessing of The Navajo Nation.

“We’re thrilled by the prospect of authentically telling this story with a group of remarkably talented individuals,” said Dan McDermott, president of original programming for AMC Networks and AMC Studios. “This is a rich and deeply unsettling psychological thriller set in a world we know viewers will appreciate experiencing for themselves.”