AMC Networks Greenlights 'Interview with the Vampire' Series

AMC Networks will turn Anne Rice's classic novel Interview With the Vampire into a new series for AMC and AMC Plus to debut in 2022, the company said Thursday.

The eight-episode series is the first project based on Rice's works after AMC acquired the rights to 18 Rice titles, including the Vampire Chronicles and Mayfair Witches series, said AMC. The 1994 film version of Interview With The Vampire starred Tom Cruise, Brad Pitt and Kirsten Dunst.

Producer Mark Johnson (Breaking Bad) will develop Interview With the Vampire as well as additional TV projects from the Rice collection. Rolin Jones (Perry Mason) will serve as executive producer for the series along with Anne and Christopher Rice.

“This is a day we have been looking forward to since we acquired this legendary Anne Rice collection a little more than a year ago,” said Dan McDermott, president of original programming for AMC Networks and AMC Studios in a statement. “This story already has millions of fans in the U.S. and around the world, we can’t wait to share this new interpretation of the classic brought to life by Rolin and Mark, as we continue to work on developing the entire collection. With The Walking Dead, this Anne Rice collection and our majority stake in Agatha Christie Limited through our own Acorn TV, we are proud to have the stewardship of three unique, fan-forward and beloved franchises and universes, which we are only just beginning to explore."