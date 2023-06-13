‘Price Is Right’ Tops Game Shows in Watch-Time (Inscape)

Come on down!

The Price Is Right was the top game show in watch-time from Jan. 1 to May 31, 2023, according to data from Inscape, the currency-grade smart TV ACR data provider and data technology division of Vizio.

The show, which has been hosted by Drew Carey since 2007, took the No. 13 spot across all programs with 0.52% of all live, linear minutes watched, up from No. 18 (0.45%) in the same time period in 2022. Note that data is for new and rerun episodes across all dayparts.

Family Feud made the biggest game show move in 2023, jumping to No. 20 from No. 28 and surveying a 0.45% viewership share vs. 0.35% in 2022.

When looking at only the game show genre, The Price Is Right still came out at the head of the class at 17.63% of watch-time. Feud came in No. 2 with 15.42% followed by Wheel of Fortune with 11.01%. Let’s Make a Deal (9.71%), Jeopardy! (9.44%), America Says (7.51%), The $100,000 Pyramid (4.20%), People Puzzler (3.59%), 25 Words or Less (1.83%) and Chain Reaction (1.59%) rounded out the top 10.

With the ongoing writers’ strike, networks are turning to unscripted fare for their fall schedules. ABC, for example, has programmed an all-game show Thursday primetime line-up. So look for the genre to remain strong in the second half of the year.

We also took a look at Game Show Network, which like Price and Feud saw a year-over-year increase. GSN rocketed from the No. 40 network by watch-time in 2022 (0.70% of all minutes watched) to No. 27 in 2023 (0.87%).

Feud won in watch-time on GSN with 26.18%. America Says wasn’t too far behind with 21.99% of watch-time on the network. The $100,000 Pyramid (12.30%), People Puzzler (10.53%) and Chain Reaction (4.68%) made up the rest of the top 5. Neither Jeopardy! nor Wheel of Fortune air on GSN.