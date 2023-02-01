‘Family Feud’ Renewed for Three More Seasons

Family Feud has been renewed for three more seasons, taking the syndicated game show through the 2025-26 TV season, on such station groups as Fox Television Stations, CBS Stations, Nexstar Media Group, E.W. Scripps and Tegna. The renewal will take the Steve Harvey-led game show into its 50th year on television.

“Demand for a proven demo and household ratings winner like Family Feud has been intense,“ Debmar-Mercury co-presidents Mort Marcus and Ira Bernstein said in a statement. “We are extremely pleased to be able to continue our long-term relationships with our incredible broadcast partners, while providing our dedicated viewers of all ages with much-needed laughter and enjoyment throughout the coming years.”

In the week ended January 22, Family Feud was the third-highest-rated show in syndication at a season-high 5.1 live-plus-same-day national household rating, according to Nielsen Media Research. That made it one of only three shows in syndication — along with CBS Media Ventures’s Jeopardy! and Wheel of Fortune ± to surpass a 5.0 household rating. Family Feud also led all of syndication in the key women 25-54 demographic at a 1.6.

“We are thrilled to have the confidence and commitment from our station partners toward Family Feud,” Fremantle senior VP, current programming Kim Kleid said, also in a statement. “Feud is a timeless format, not only in the U.S. but globally, and with the unmatched talent of Steve Harvey it is easy to see why the audience tunes in and enjoys it on a daily basis.”

Family Feud joins the raft of other renewals that have happened recently, including a five-year renewal for Wheel and Jeopardy! on the ABC Owned Stations, a two-year renewal for Debmar-Mercury’s Sherri, a one-year renewal for Warner Bros.’s Jennifer Hudson and Tuesday’s pickup of five Fox First Run shows for another season. ■