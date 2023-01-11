'Jennifer Hudson' Renewed for Season 2

Jennifer Hudson, Warner Bros. Discovery’s rookie daytime talker, has been renewed for a second season by the Fox Television Stations and by Hearst Television, which together cover more than 60% of the country. The announcement came from Mike Darnell, president, Warner Bros. Unscripted Television; David Decker, president of content sales, Warner Bros. Discovery; and Frank Cicha, executive VP of programming, Fox Television Stations.

“Jennifer is an incredible talent and can literally accomplish anything she sets her sights on,” said Darnell in a statement. “This show is second to none because of her and all of the talented producers and crew who work daily to make every single episode special. A season two pick-up this early on proves that this show is here to stay.”

Jennifer Hudson is the first rookie syndicated show this season to score a renewal, although all of this year's new shows are expected to return for second seasons.

Jennifer Hudson is averaging a 0.6 live plus same day national household rating season to date, according to Nielsen Media Research, and is reaching 5.2 million people weekly, according to Warner Bros. Discovery.

“Working on this show alongside my incredible team and our amazing partners has been one of the greatest joys of my career. We have been on this journey together from day one and I am so thrilled to take it to the next level,” said Hudson in a statement. “I could not be more grateful to audiences across America for letting me into their homes every day as we empower and inspire one another. I can’t wait to show you what we have up our sleeves in season two!”

Jennifer Hudson is produced by Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Telepictures and distributed in national syndication by Warner Bros. Discovery Content Sales, The show is executive produced by Mary Connelly, Andy Lassner, Corey Palent, Hudson, Lisa Kasteler Calio, Graehme Morphy and Walter Williams III, with Shani Black as co-executive producer. ▪️