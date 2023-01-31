Fox First Run Renews Five for Fall

'Pictionary,' based on the board game and produced by Fox First Run, is hosted by Jerry O'Connell.

Fox First Run is bringing back five of its syndicated programs – You Bet Your Life with Jay Leno, Pictionary, 25 Words or Less, Dish Nation and Divorce Court – for fall 2023, said Stephen Brown, EVP of programming and development for Fox First Run and Fox Television Stations on Tuesday.

Those shows will remain on Fox Television Stations through the end of next TV season, joining Fox’s previously renewed TMZ and TMZ Live, as well as Warner Bros.’ Jennifer Hudson, which received a one-year extension earlier this month, and Debmar-Mercury’s Sherri, starring Sherri Shepherd, which will remain on Fox stations for two more seasons.

“One of the topics that came up at the inaugural industry syndication event, The Summit, was the strength and staying power of legacy shows,” said Brown in a statement. “They are like good old friends that we turn to every day. In the fall, Divorce Court is going into its 25th season, Dish Nation will be in its twelfth season, 25 Words or Less will start its fifth season and You Bet Your Life its third season. Week by week, Pictionary continues to grow, becoming that friend that viewers rely on for a half an hour of fun and laughs.”

Hosted by Jay Leno, You Bet Your Life debuted in September 2021 with the show’s trademark banter with each contestant, famously originated by Groucho Marx. Former Tonight Show band leader, Kevin Eubanks, shares hosting duties with Leno. Tom Werner serves as the executive producer, along with showrunner and executive producer David Hurwitz.

Hosted by Jerry O’Connell, Pictionary debuted as a preview show on the Fox Television Stations in July 2021, before going into syndication in fall 2022. The half-hour game show is produced by Fox First Run along with Bill’s Market and Television Production and distributed by CBS Media Ventures. Based on Mattel’s popular 1985 board game, the program is executive produced by David Hurwitz and Noah Bonnett. Fred Soulie, senior vice president and general manager of Mattel Television and Phil Breman, vice president, live-action, serve as co-executive producers for Mattel.

Hosted and executive produced by Meredith Vieira, 25 Words or Less debuted as a preview show on the Fox Television Stations in August 2018, before going into national syndication in fall 2019. The half-hour game show is a collaboration of ​executive producers Lisa Kudrow, Dan Bucatinsky, Mary McCormack, Michael Morris, showrunner Michael Canter and Bruce Sterten.

25 Words or Less is produced by Dino Bones Productions and distributed by Fox First Run.

The comedy/entertainment news program Dish Nation debuted on the Fox Television Stations in July 2011. The Dish Nation teams include Atlanta’s Headkrack, Gary with da Tea, Da Brat and Tanner Thomason. This year the show is adding two new co-hosts, Grammy- and Emmy- nominated singer and TV personality Tamar Braxton, and comedienne and singer Jessie Woo.

Finally, Divorce Court, hosted by Judge Star Jones is the longest-running court show on television. The show is produced by Lincolnwood Productions and distributed by Fox First Run. ■