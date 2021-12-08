‘Pictionary’ Heads to Fox TV Stations for Fall 2022

Pictionary, hosted by Jerry O'Connell, is the first new series to be picked up into syndication for fall 2022, with the Fox Television Stations planning to air it across all of its stations, Frank Cicha, executive VP, programming, Fox Television Stations, said.

Pictionary will be produced by Fox First Run and Bill’s Market and Television Production with CBS Media Ventures (CMV) is distributing and selling the advertising time.

“Our partnership with CBS Media Ventures produced an entertaining program worthy of a national launch, but more importantly, we needed to bring Jerry O’Connell back to teach me the game because I still stink at it,” Cicha said in a statement.

“After a successful summer run on Fox stations, we’re excited to continue our relationship with Fox and roll out Pictionary to the rest of the country,” Jonathan Bingaman, executive VP, sales, CMV, said also in a statement. “Game shows have been delivering impressive ratings and growth regardless of daypart, so this is a great opportunity for stations to add another well-known franchise to their lineups.”

Pictionary is based on Mattel’s popular at-home game in which players quickly sketch pictures to try to get their team to correctly guess a word or phrase. The TV show will pit two teams of three players each against each other, with each team led by a celebrity captain. The grand prize is a trip to an exotic destination.

“I grew up playing Pictionary and now my kids are growing up playing Pictionary. All these tension-filled years of yelling, 'What is that supposed to be' and 'Draw faster, Grandma,' have culminated in this moment,” O’Connell said. “Sharpen those pencils. Daytime just got a little more exciting.”

O’Connell, who joined the panel of CBS’ The Talk this fall, began his acting career at age 11 when he starred in Stand by Me, and then went to appear in such films as Jerry Maguire, Scream 2 and Kangaroo Jack. He’s also appeared in many TV shows, including Carter, The Death of Superman, Scream Queens, Mistresses and Billions. He recently starred in A Soldier’s Play on Broadway, which is nominated for seven Tony awards.

In summer 2019, O’Connell hosted his own test talk show on the Fox stations, Jerry O, but it was not picked up to series.

Pictionary will be executive produced by David Hurwitz and Noah Bonnett. Fred Soulie, senior VP and GM of Mattel Television and Phil Breman, VP, live action, serve as co-executive producers for Mattel.