'TMZ,' 'TMZ Live' Renewed by Fox Television Stations

TMZ and TMZ Live have been renewed on the Fox Television Stations through the 2024-25 TV season, said Frank Cicha, executive VP of programming, Fox Television Stations. Fox acquired TMZ from Warner Bros. in September 2021.

“For the last 15 years, TMZ programming has anchored our overall first run, day and date strategy. Now that they are officially in the Fox family, we look forward to working even closer with Harvey Levin and his incredible team during this renewal,” said Cicha in a statement.

TMZ, which is executive produced by Harvey Levin, Charles Latibeaudiere and Stuart Alpert, debuted in broadcast syndication in 2007 after its successful website debut. The show is now cleared in 200 markets covering 99% of the U.S. TMZ Live, which is executive produced by the same team plus Ryan Regan, followed in 2013 and currently airs in 97 markets, covering 75% of the country. Both programs are produced by EHM Productions Inc., and Fox First Run oversees all distribution, program sales, marketing, and affiliate relations.

“These richly deserved renewals further cement TMZ’s and TMZ Live’s important role circulating viewers into our entertainment programming,” Rob Wade, Fox Entertainment’s president of alternative entertainment and specials, also said in a statement. “In just a year’s time since joining the Fox Entertainment fold, Harvey, his team and their TMZ documentary specials have become integral partners for Fox network, and we look forward to enjoying continued success with them in the all-important access and primetime dayparts.”

In the past year, TMZ has produced such documentary specials for Fox as TMZ Investigates: Johnny v. Amber, which aired in primetime in June.

“This is exciting for two reasons…one being the longevity of the brand but the second, and more important, is the support we have received over the years from the station group, which has just been amazing,” said Levin.

TMZ brings the TMZ.com brand to television, expanding on the website’s mission as a 24-hour-per-day, seven day-per-week entertainment news destination. TMZ Live allows viewers to step inside the TMZ newsroom for an hour each day to see how news is made. The TMZ staff often joins the broadcast to debate hot topics and breaking news, and celebrities join hosts Levin and Latibeaudiere to discuss the day’s stories.

This season, the Fox Television Stations are launching several new series in syndication, with Warner Bros.’ Jennifer Hudson, Debmar-Mercury’s Sherri and CBS Media Ventures’ Pictionary all joining Fox station lineups. ■