Carey Named New Price Is Right Host

Drew Carey announced that he will replace Bob Barker as the host of The Price is Right during Monday’s taping of the Late Show with David Letterman.





Speculation about Carey assuming the sought-after spot had been building since his appearance last week at the CBS portion of the Television Critics Association tour to promote the upcoming prime time game show he is hosting, Power of 10.





Carey, who could help CBS lower the demos in the popular game show, indicated then that he was hammering out final deal points.





“I actually had lunch with an AP reporter today, we had a big, long lunch,” Carey told Letterman. “I couldn’t tell him anything because we were negotiating the deal. And they approached me right after the pilot for Power of 10, and they called me, I said, ‘No.’ Then they called me a month later, they said, ‘What if we really’ — they called my agent: ‘What if we really go after Drew.’

“This is like a month later after I did the pilot for Power of 10 and I said, ‘Well, what does that mean?’ and he said, ‘Well, you know, I mean, maybe this kind of money.’ I go, ‘What kind of schedule?’ He said, ‘I don’t know,’ so I met with them and stuff and we’ve been negotiating ever since. Couldn’t say anything, but during your ‘Harry Potter’ bit — honestly it was like 15 minutes ago — they called me. It’s a done deal. I’m the new host of The Price Is Right.

Carey said that he’s not sure when he’s going to start working on The Price Is Right, which is expected to start taping new episodes in August, but did say that already “my girlfriend was on the phone with a personal shopper from Bergdorf’s.”

“Well, history says that this will be a nice long career for you as the host of The Price is Right, Letterman commented.





CBS Entertainment President Nina Tassler called Carey "one of the most well-liked personalities working in entertainment," saying his "humor, charm and enthusiasm" will win over fans of the 36-year-old game show, the longest running on television.

Cecile Frot-Coutaz, CEO of FremantleMedia North America, the show's producer, expressed confidence that Carey will make the game "his own for many years to come."