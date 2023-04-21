Amy Schneider, Matt Amodio, James Holzhauer to Appear on ‘Jeopardy! Masters’

Jeopardy! Masters, which will see ace players Amy Schneider, Matt Amodio, Mattea Roach, Andrew He, Sam Buttrey and James Holzhauer face off in primetime on ABC, starts May 8 and the champ is crowned May 24.

Ken Jennings hosts. The hour-long episodes all feature two games, which sees all six contestants play every night Masters is on. There are four episodes the week of May 8, three the week of May 15, and three more the week of May 22.

Schneider won 40 games between November 2021 and January 2022. Amodio won 38 games in 2021. Roach won 23 games in 2022. Andrew He won five games in 2021, and rang up over $52,000 in his first win. Buttrey was Jeopardy!’s first-ever Professors Tournament champ. Holzhauer won 32 straight games in 2019, and became known as a big-money player. Winning nearly $2.5 million on the show, Holzhauer is second in all-time Jeopardy! jackpot winnings, trailing Jennings, who won $2.52 million across 74 games in 2004.

The Masters winner gets $500,000.

Jeopardy! Masters is executive produced by Michael Davies. Sony Pictures Television produces the show.