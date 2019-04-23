James Holzhauer Brings His 'Jeopardy!' Total to More Than $1 Million

Professional sports gambler James Holzhauer crossed the $1 million mark on CBS Television Distribution’s Jeopardy! on Tuesday, when he won $118,816 to bring his total winnings across 14 games to $1,061,554.

Holzhauer is now only the second person in the show’s 35-plus year history to win more than $1 million in regular season play. The only other contestant to surpass that amount is Ken Jennings, who still holds the record for longest winning streak in the show’s history with 74 straight wins, yielding him a total of $2,520,700.

With 14 straight wins, Holzhauer is now fourth on Jeopardy!’s all-time consecutive wins list, following Jennings, Julia Collins with 20 and David Madden with 19.

Beyond building his bank account, Holzhauer’s streak is also bolstering Jeopardy!’s ratings. In the week ended April 14, Jeopardy!, which is produced by Sony Pictures Television, moved up 5% to lead the games with a 6.4 live plus same day household rating, according to Nielsen Media Research. That’s second only to CBS Television’s Distribution’s Judge Judy in syndication’s overall household ratings.

